Stop celebrating 'mediocre' Bawumia - NDC MP tells Akufo-Addo

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has called on President Akufo-Addo to desist from touting the economic progress of Ghana under his tenure.

Adongo said since Nana Addo took over the economic prospects have been gloomy and the turnaround being attributed to Vice President Dr. Bawumia is a sham.

Nana Addo heaped praises on Dr. Bawumia for the turnaround of the Ghanaian economy during his State of the Nation address to parliament earlier this month.

He said, " I am glad to be able to report that the Economic Management Team, under the stellar leadership of the strong, brilliant economist, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has risen to the challenge, and the hard work is beginning to show positive results."

However, the NDC MP thinks this assertion is false and mediocre. He said, "In the first place, when an economy is managed properly, it shows in the strength of the financial sector and I will like to take you through a summary of the economic and financial data of the Bank of Ghana (BoG)."

Adongo further chided the government saying, "The liquidity of the banking sector in 2016 stood at 22% but shrunk to 16% in 2017 under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration even with the issuance of the controversial Energy Bond. This is clearly incompetence."