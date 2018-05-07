Home > News > Politics >

Stop politicizing the civil service - Koku Anyidoho warns NPP


Caveat Stop politicizing the civil service - Koku Anyidoho warns NPP

He said the NDC must win the next elections in 2020 for them to come and redeem the civil service.

  • Published:
Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho play

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has tasked the Nana Addo led government to devoid of introducing politics in the Ghanaian civil service.

Anyidoho says this practice has the tendency to spell doom for the nation.

Last week, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) issued a press statement accusing the government of usurping the powers of some civil servants with special assistants at some specific Ministries.

During CLOGSAG press conference, Executive Secretary, Dr Issac Paul Bampoe-Addo, accused some Ministers, especially the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of replacing civil servants who had been forced to proceed on leave.

READ ALSO: How Ghanaians reacted to Koku Anyidoho’s arrest on social media

Speaking to NDC cadres in the Volta Region, Koku Anyidoho weighed in on this issue and said “For CLOGSAG to come out before May Day and condemn vehemently the over-politicisation of the civil service, then we are in trouble".

He said the NDC must win the next elections in 2020 for them to come and redeem the civil service.

Anyidoho, who has been a fierce critic of government was recently caught in fire storm for making 'treasonable' comments against the government.

The vociferous Deputy General-Secretary also said the government has failed to provide jobs for the people and effectively fighting the armyworm infestations that destroyed the produce of many Ghanaian farmers.

“They created jobs for armyworms instead of human beings. So the armyworms have had a field day in eating up all our farm produce,” he mocked.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana's Finances: NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah
NDC Unity Walk: Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama NDC Unity Walk Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama
Ex-President: Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought up well Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought up well
Politics: In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading government with relatives
Election 2020: Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon" Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"
NPP Primaries: Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP

Recommended Videos

Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’
Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu



Top Articles

1 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet saysbullet
2 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP...bullet
3 Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought...bullet
4 Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace...bullet
5 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Ministerbullet
6 Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading...bullet
7 Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"bullet
8 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet
9 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’...bullet
10 NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Mustapha Hamid
Employment NABCO employees won't be unemployed after 3 years - Hamid
Protests erupted in the capital Antananarivo over the contested electoral law
Rajaonarimampianina Top Madagascar court scraps contested clauses in electoral law
Joshua Akamba
Jobs Nation Builders Corps is a scam - NDC's Joshua Akamba
Gabby Otchere-Darko
Query Am I that stupid to undermine Otumfuo? - Gabby Otchere-Darko asks