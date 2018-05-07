Stop politicizing the civil service - Koku Anyidoho warns NPP

news

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has tasked the Nana Addo led government to devoid of introducing politics in the Ghanaian civil service.

Anyidoho says this practice has the tendency to spell doom for the nation.

Last week, the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) issued a press statement accusing the government of usurping the powers of some civil servants with special assistants at some specific Ministries.

During CLOGSAG press conference, Executive Secretary, Dr Issac Paul Bampoe-Addo, accused some Ministers, especially the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of replacing civil servants who had been forced to proceed on leave.

Speaking to NDC cadres in the Volta Region, Koku Anyidoho weighed in on this issue and said “For CLOGSAG to come out before May Day and condemn vehemently the over-politicisation of the civil service, then we are in trouble".

He said the NDC must win the next elections in 2020 for them to come and redeem the civil service.

Anyidoho, who has been a fierce critic of government was recently caught in fire storm for making 'treasonable' comments against the government.

The vociferous Deputy General-Secretary also said the government has failed to provide jobs for the people and effectively fighting the armyworm infestations that destroyed the produce of many Ghanaian farmers.



“They created jobs for armyworms instead of human beings. So the armyworms have had a field day in eating up all our farm produce,” he mocked.