Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene


Amissah-Arthur's Death Stop seeking cheap popularity - Stan Dogbe slams Okyenhene

The Okyenhene had recounted the circumstances that led to the passing of Amissah-Arthur on Friday to the media which he said due to the lack of an ambulance, the late VP was conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital in a pickup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Okyenhene Ofori Panyin Amoatia play

Okyenhene Ofori Panyin Amoatia
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Presidential staffer under the erstwhile NDC administration, Stanislav Dogbe has advised the Okyenhene Ofori Panyin Amoatia to stop talking about the last few hours of the late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

He said the chief of Akyem is seeking cheap popularity with his utterances since the death of the former Vice President.

The Okyenhene had recounted the circumstances that led to the passing of Amissah-Arthur on Friday to the media which he said due to the lack of an ambulance, the late VP was conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital in a pickup.

READ ALSO: Photos of Okyenhene, Asantehene with Nana Addo

Stan Dogbe play

Stan Dogbe

This statement didn't go down well with Dogbe who took to Facebook to slam the chief. Stan Dogbe argued that, the Okyehene “had a luxury vehicle there, and many others had their cars there, if he had a good heart and a spirit of helping others, maybe; just maybe, he would have sent him to the hospital in his car.”

 

He further urged the Paramount chief to “cease the recklessness of seeking cheap popularity by going to public events and seeking to share coloured stories. Granted that he was sent to the hospital in someone's vehicle, a pick-up, is the back seat of the vehicle, the bucket of the pick-up as his statement sort to portray. Which gym in this country has a standby ambulance anyway?

Check out his post below

play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption Scandals: 'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem Corruption Scandals 'Disappointing' Parliament can't fight corruption – Vitus Azeem
Showdown: Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today Showdown Ken Agyapong faces Privileges Committee today
EC Chair: Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells Charlotte Osei EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells Charlotte Osei
EC Brouhaha: Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack Charlotte Osei
In Belgium: Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France In Belgium Authorities charge 2 over attack plot on Iran opposition in France
Proud Moment: Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment

Recommended Videos

Politics: Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today Politics Kennedy Agyapong appears before Privileges Committee today
Charlotte Osei: Let's mourn Amissah-Arthur first, I will respond later Charlotte Osei Let's mourn Amissah-Arthur first, I will respond later
Politics: NDC postpones demonstration over Amissah-Arthur’s death Politics NDC postpones demonstration over Amissah-Arthur’s death



Top Articles

1 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB Danquah's wifebullet
2 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020...bullet
4 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako...bullet
5 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
6 Innocence I didn't kill J.B Danquah - Anas confessesbullet
7 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC...bullet
8 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face...bullet
9 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana...bullet
10 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education
Mathew Opoku Prempeh Free SHS beneficiaries to increase in 2018 – Education Minister
EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur
Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal