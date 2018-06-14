news

Former Gender Minister Nana Oye Lithur says claims by her husband, Tony Lithur, that she cheated on him are “unfortunate” and “can’t be true”.

Having been married for over 20 years, it appears the union between the couple has finally come to end with both currently in court to dissolve their marriage.

Tony Lithur filed for a divorce on May 2, 2018, in the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

In his petition, Tony Lithur accused Nana Oye Lithur of cheating on him with two men whom he named in his petition as Samuel Cudjoe and James Yankah.

He said he wants to divorce his wife because his continuous stay in the marriage would only cause him pain.

However, responding to the allegations made by her husband, Nana Oye Lithur insists she never cheated on him at any point.

According to her, it is “unfortunate” that such allegations have been peddled against her, further stating they “can’t be true”.

“Everyone who knows me and everything I stand for knows that the unfortunate allegations against me cannot be true,” Nana Oye Lithur wrote in a statement.

“As a lawyer of 25 years standing, I have a firm belief in our legal system and God Almighty to vindicate the truth."

“There is no doubt that these are trying times for my family, and I would like to count on your prayers especially for our children,” she added.

