Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce


The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process

In a statement signed by Tony Lithur, he confirmed that they have started a divorce process which he described as “an emotional and difficult one for us and our children.”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The husband of Nana Oye Lithur has called on the general public to allow his family to have some privacy as they go through a divorce process.

 

In a statement signed by Tony Lithur, he confirmed that they have started a divorce process which he described as “an emotional and difficult one for us and our children.”

In a press statement, issued by Tony Lithur he said that “I would, therefore, very respectfully and humbly, ask the general public to kindly give us, our children and loved ones some privacy to deal quietly with this painful stage of our lives.”

READ ALSO: Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment

Tony Lithur filed for a divorce from the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection on May 2, 2018, in the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

According to documents sighted by Accra-based Atinka FM, Mr Lithur said one of the main reasons for seeking divorce is the violent nature of his wife.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group

“When the parties settled down to marriage, petitioner began to notice some unnerving character traits of the Respondent. While petitioner was aware Respondent was aggressive in approach to many things, nothing prepared him for what he later discovered of cruel and instinctively violent traits. She consistently exhibited physical violence and cruelty against every person that has ever lived with the parties, either as household staff or relative,” the petition said.

A petition also said that Nana Oye Lithur is “required within 8 days after service hereof upon you. Inclusive of the day service to enter on appearance either in person or by solicitor at the Divorce Registry of the High Court, Accra in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana should you think ?t to do so and thereafter to answer this petition and that in default of your so doing, the Court will proceed to hear the petition and pronounce judgement your absence notwithstanding.”

Read the full statement below

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

#Number12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako #Number12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Baako
#Number12: Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi #Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi
Road Accidents: Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover Road Accidents Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover
Legal Battle: Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Illegal goods: Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattresses

Recommended Videos

Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds How Unfortunate !! Man, 70, dies after 7 hospitals ‘rejected him’ over lack of beds



Top Articles

1 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
2 Illegal goods Customs burn over 1,000 illegally imported mattressesbullet
3 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they...bullet
4 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
5 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
6 SHS Placement SHS selection for private BECE candidates beginbullet
7 Legal Battle Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for...bullet
8 Conjoined Twins KATH Doctors begin processes to separate...bullet
9 Number 12 Rawlings finally breaks silence on Anas’ exposébullet
10 In Parliament Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 #One Corner New dance craze hits Swedrubullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
New Boss Akufo-Addo appoints Afua Asabea as new GEPA boss
Justice Three car thieves jailed 120 years in Koforidua
Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
Kwesi Nyantakyi
#Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss