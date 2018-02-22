Vice President turns chef to serve Armed Forces lunch

news

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia gave the nation timely reminder of his skills as a chef when he offered to serve lunch to officers of the Ghana Armed Forced (GAF) at Burma Camp, Accra.

Dr. Bawumia attended the 2017 General Headquarters West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) on Wednesday February 21, 2018 on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

However, the Vice President completely stole the show after he delivered a touching address on behalf of the First Gentleman of the land.

Have already endeared himself to the gathered lot, Dr. Bawumia took his mojo to another level when he decided to put aside his protocol duties to serve officers of the Armed Forces their lunch.

The gesture was pleasing to the soldiers, who approached the high table with smiles to receive their helpings of either banku, jollof or fried rice from the ladle of the Vice President.

Speaking on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia said government appreciates the sacrifices of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace, law and order in the country.

He added that government is committed to providing vehicles and other logistics to facilitate their work.

“The Government and people of Ghana continue to applaud and cherish the sacrifices that the Ghana Armed Forces make to contain armed robbery and other violent crimes through joint patrols with the Ghana Police Service” the President stated, as read by Dr. Bawumia.

“Your continued efforts in keeping our borders safe; your response to natural disasters; protection of our maritime domain and air space to secure our strategic assets; the provision of health services to many Ghanaians in areas where you are deployed; your protection of the environment, particularly in safeguarding our river bodies against illegal mining operations under Operation VANGUARD; and your continued community assistance programmes that bring smiles to faces of the deprived in our society are all greatly appreciated.”

The programme was attended by high profile dignitaries including the Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul; Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu and his colleague Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu; serving and retired Service Chiefs.