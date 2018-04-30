Isaac Dogboe destined for greatness – Akufo-Addo

news

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Isaac Dogboe after the boxer became Ghana’s youngest ever world champion.

Dogboe defeated Mexican boxer Jessie Magdaleno in the wee hours of Sunday to become the WBO Super Bantamweight champion.

The 23-year-old, who represented Ghana at the London 2012 Olympics, dropped his opponent in the 11 round to win the title at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, USA.

Magdalene knocked down the ‘Royal Storm’ in the first round and looked like the best bet to retain his title.

However, the Ghanaian quickly turned the tables in the subsequent rounds to see out the contest after a hard-fought TKO victory in the 11 round.

The young boxer’s exploits have earned him praise from all angles, and President Akufo-Addo is the latest to add his voice.

The President took to Facebook to congratulate Dogboe for his big victory, whiles describing him as a boxer “destined for greatness”.

“Congratulations to Isaac Dogboe on his victory over Jessie Magdaleno, and, in so doing, becoming WBO Junior Featherweight/Super Bantamweight Champion, and Ghana's youngest-ever boxing world champion. We are proud of him, and I am confident that he is destined for greatness!!” President Akufo-Addo wrote.

The win over Magdaleno means Dogboe’s undefeated record remains intact with 19 fights and no losses or draws to his name.