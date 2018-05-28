Home > Sports > Football >

Adebayor promises to help Patapaa


Video Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit

The hiplife musician is living the dream as a musician

  • Published:
play Adebayor promises to help Patapaa, first will be a Dolce & Gabbana suit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Adebayor says he wants to assist Patapaa to emerge as a classy musician.

The former Real Madrid player wants to start by buying the Ghanaian artiste a Dolce and Gabbana suit.

The ‘One Corner’ single hitmaker made the headlines for the wrong reasons during the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when the Swedru based artiste was styled in a seemingly oversized suit.

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Patapaa after missing out on the Popular Song of the Year Award, followed by public ridicule over his outfit for the awards night, he has been rebranding to meet his new status as a musician.

And Adebayor who has over the years supported several social intervention programmes and has also helped celebrities has opted to help Patapaa as he seeks to rebrand himself as a top class musician.

Adebayor is known for fulfilling his promises as he is credited to have bought a customized Range Rover for Funny Face.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Boxing: Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies
Real Madrid Dominate: UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League Team of the Season
Football: WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy' Football WC2018: Qatar's beIN urges FIFA action on Saudi 'piracy'
Football: Roma legend Totti announces autobiography on anniversary of final match Football Roma legend Totti announces autobiography on anniversary of final match
Football: Dutch defender De Vrij completes Inter Milan move Football Dutch defender De Vrij completes Inter Milan move
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature Ghanaian Players Abroad Shalke 04 in talks with FC Zurich for Raphael Dwamena’s signature

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
8 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
9 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Final Four superstitions in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal limped off during the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev
Football Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup
Ghana Players Abroad Arago Jamal wins Kosovar Cup with Prishtina
Loris Karius received backing from Liverpool's Simon Mignolet after his Champions League misery
Football Karius will bounce back says Mignolet
UEFA Champions League Karius causes mixed reactions on Social Media after Liverpool's defeat