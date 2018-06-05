Aduana Stars have not sacked Coach Abubakar- Albert Commey

news

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Commey has rubbished claims that his outfit have sacked head coach Yusif Abubakar.

Reports emerged in the media on Monday that the Zylofon Cash Premier League side have severed ties with their head coach following their abysmal performance in the ongoing campaign.

The Dormaa-based side were reported to be courting former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal to replace the beleaguered trainer, Yusif Abubakar.

But Commey has refuted the claims insisting that the league winning coach is still at post.

“It is not true that we have sacked our head coach, Yusif Abubakari,” Mr Commey stated on Happy FM.

“Dormaahene is a man of integrity. I don’t know anyone called Rashford Gyan, I can confidently tell you that Dormaahene has not met with anyone with that name. Agents are sending their CVs for the coaching job but as at now, nothing has happened. I can only tell you that Yusif Abubakari is still the head coach of Aduana Stars.”

Aduana Stars are currently 14 on the Zylofon Cash Premier League log but will play 4 outstanding games before the second round of the league resumes.