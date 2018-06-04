Home > Sports > Football >

Aduana Stars sack Yusif Abubakar


The league champions have parted ways with their head coach after a poor start to his league title defence.

Aduana Stars have terminated the appointment of Yusif Abubakar, just a day after his side lost 2-1 against Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The league champions have been struggling to grind out the results despite, having the best of players on the domestic scene.

They are currently in the drop zone, despite, having four outstanding games to clear.

It would be recalled that a section of the supporting base of Adunana Stars threatened the life of Coach Yusif Abubakar after their CAF Confederations Cup three all draw against RAJA Casablanca.

Aduana Stars have four outstanding league games to clear this month and also have some Confederation Cup games to play.

Meanwhile, reports emerging indicate that the Dormaa based side are keeping an eye on former Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal.

