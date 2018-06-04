Aduana Stars set to appoint former Hearts head coach

news

Ghana Premier League champions are set to appoint former Hearts of Oak Head Coach Frank Nuttal as boss of the Dormaa based side according to reports.

Frank Nuttal had an exciting season with the Phobians as he managed to bring the best out of prolific players like Vincent Atigah,Winful Cobbinah, Thomas Abbey and Patrick Razak who were stalwart players in the league.

Nuttal got Hearts to the FA Cup final but lost to eternal rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Aduana Stars are currently 14 in on the Zylofon Cash Premier League log.

Aduana Stars are also competing in the CAF Confederations Cup where the side has only grabbed a point.

Aduana Stars will be looking to appoint Frank Nuttal to turn things around for the side