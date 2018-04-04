Black Stars player Albert Adomah named in English Championship Team of the Season

Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian player Albert Adomah has been named in the Team of the Season in the English Championship.

Adomah joins John Ruddy who is in goal, defenders Ryan Sessegnon, John Terry, Conor Coady and Ryan Fredericks behind midfielders Tom Cairney, Ruben Neves and James Maddison.

The Ghanaian player joins the frontline of three alongside Matej Vydra and Bobby Reid.

Managers in the English Football League did the voting after considering performances of players in the Championship and other lower leagues.

Albert Adomah’s Aston Villa are fourth on the English Championship table with 73 points and have six games to the end of the league season.

Villa is 7 points behind the automatic qualification spot which is occupied by Cardiff City. The Ghanaian player and his teammates, however, have a chance in making the English Premier League next season if they keep their spot in the playoffs.

 

