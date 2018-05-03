All GPL results on match day 11

Match day 11 of the Ghana Premier League recorded 21 goals in seven league games
WAFA earned their first away league victory in the ongoing campaign by beating Berekum Chelsea 1-2.
Below is the full seven mid-week games
AshantiGold 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders
Scorer: Latif Anabila
Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA
Scorer: Evans Obeng: Francis Debrah, Charles Boateng
Bechem United 3-3 Elmina Sharks
Adama Diabate, Hafiz Konkoni 2 goals: Benjamin Tweneboah 2 goals, Felix Addo
Karela Fc 3-1 Asante Kotoko
Scorer: Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, Maxwell Baako Songne Yacouba]
Hearts of Oak 0-0 Liberty Professionals
Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies
Scorer: Eric Gawu, Leonard Owusu 2 goals: Victorien Adebayor 2 goals
Thursday results
Dwarfs 1-1 Medeama
Abu Naa Alebke, Kwame Boateng (pen) ]
Postponed
WA All Stars vs Aduana Stars