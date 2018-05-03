All GPL results on match day 11

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ebusua Dwarfs struggle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League continued on match day 11 when Medeama held them to a one all draw on Thursday.

WAFA earned their first away league victory in the ongoing campaign by beating Berekum Chelsea 1-2.

Below is the full seven mid-week games

AshantiGold 1-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Latif Anabila

Berekum Chelsea 1-2 WAFA

Scorer: Evans Obeng: Francis Debrah, Charles Boateng

Bechem United 3-3 Elmina Sharks

Adama Diabate, Hafiz Konkoni 2 goals: Benjamin Tweneboah 2 goals, Felix Addo

Karela Fc 3-1 Asante Kotoko

Scorer: Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, Maxwell Baako Songne Yacouba]

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Liberty Professionals

Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies

Scorer: Eric Gawu, Leonard Owusu 2 goals: Victorien Adebayor 2 goals

Thursday results

Dwarfs 1-1 Medeama

Abu Naa Alebke, Kwame Boateng (pen) ]

Postponed

WA All Stars vs Aduana Stars