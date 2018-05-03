Home > Sports > Football >

All GPL results on match day 11


Ghana Premier League All GPL results on match day 11

Match day 11 of the Ghana Premier League recorded 21 goals in seven league games

Ebusua Dwarfs struggle in the ongoing Ghana Premier League continued on match day 11 when Medeama held them to a one all draw on Thursday.

WAFA earned their first away league victory in the ongoing campaign by beating Berekum Chelsea 1-2.

Below is the full seven mid-week games

AshantiGold 1-0  Techiman Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Latif Anabila

 

Berekum Chelsea  1-2 WAFA

Scorer: Evans Obeng: Francis Debrah, Charles Boateng



Bechem United 3-3 Elmina Sharks

Adama Diabate, Hafiz Konkoni 2 goals: Benjamin Tweneboah 2 goals, Felix Addo

 

Karela Fc 3-1 Asante Kotoko

Scorer: Imoro Ibrahim, Abdul Ishmael Ganiu, Maxwell Baako Songne Yacouba]

 

Hearts of Oak  0-0 Liberty Professionals

 

Dreams FC 3-2 Inter Allies

Scorer: Eric Gawu, Leonard Owusu 2 goals: Victorien Adebayor 2 goals

 

Thursday results

Dwarfs 1-1 Medeama

 Abu Naa Alebke, Kwame Boateng (pen) ]

 

Postponed

WA All Stars vs Aduana Stars

