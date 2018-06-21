Anas' family under threat following Number 12 expose'- Baako

news

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has disclosed that the family of Anas Aremeyaw Anas has come under threat after the Number 12 expose'.

According to Baako the security threat was so dangerous that the family of the multiple award winning investigative journalist had to be relocated to a new suburb in the Accra municipality.

“A lot of pressure is on Anas, his family, his wife and children are at a certain risk. Indeed not to long ago, there were all sorts of characters running around his house, we had to relocate the children to another place in Accra.” Abdul Malik Kweku Baako whose protege is Anas said on Peace FM Wednesday.

Anas' latest investigative piece dubbed Number 12 caught several football administrators on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

The expose' which was premiered early this month has implicated a lot of match officials and football administrators, including Kwes Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kwesi Nyantakyi, following the expose' has resigned from GFA, CAF and FIFA and is currently serving a 90 month ban for bringing the name of the game into disrepute.