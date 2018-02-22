Asamoah Gyan, Kalyboss and Lilwin jam to Ebony’s “Mame hw3”

news

Asamoah Gyan and three other celebrities danced to Ebony Reign’s single hit song “Mame hw3”.

“Mame hw3” which is obviously the most matured song of Ebony during his sensational less than two years career at the top level in the music industry is every Ghanaian favourite.

Both the younger and the older generations like “Mame hw3” and Asamoah Gyan, kalybos1 and freshagidi can’t hide their feelings about the music that has taken over the airwaves for weeks.

Ebony Reigns passed away last two weeks in a gory road accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road.

Asamoah Gyan paid a glowing tribute to the dancehall musician and even hit out at Ghanaians for always honouring the dead, meanwhile they would overlook the good deeds of people and only stress on their negative deeds.