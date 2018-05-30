Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram

news

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has bemoaned the fact that he has not been verified on Instagram.

This stems from the fact that a number of scammers will have been taking advantage of his name on social media to defraud people.

READ ALSO:Ghanaian gets cash reward because of Asamoah Gyan's goal

Gyan took to his verified twitter account to warn of fans who could fall victim to scammers who impersonate him to defraud them.

Asamoah Gyan was not part of the squad that made a trip to play Japan in an international friendly.

READ ALSO:Here is a list of all the businesses of Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan has 105 appearances and scored 51 goals for Ghana.