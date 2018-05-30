Asamoah Gyan wants to be verified on Instagram to deter people who impersonate him to defraud
Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has bemoaned the fact that he has not been verified on Instagram.
This stems from the fact that a number of scammers will have been taking advantage of his name on social media to defraud people.
Gyan took to his verified twitter account to warn of fans who could fall victim to scammers who impersonate him to defraud them.
Asamoah Gyan was not part of the squad that made a trip to play Japan in an international friendly.
Asamoah Gyan has 105 appearances and scored 51 goals for Ghana.