This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah Gyan made someone win $270K bet

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has played for a host of clubs during his football career.

From Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals to Turkish club Kayserispor, Gyan has seen it all in Europe, Asia and the United Arab Emirates.

Asamoah Gyan played for Al Ain following his stint in the English Premier League. Football fans who followed the former Sunderland player saw he was an instant hit in the Gulf League.

95 goals in 83 appearances for Al Ain from the leading top African scorer at a FIFA World Cup tournament is no small feat irrespective of the league one is playing.

Gyan was a hit in the United Arab Emirates and the fans know it.

A Ghanaian, Osikani Kojo Serebour, had an encounter with a fan in the UAE who basically dashed him cash because Gyan made him win a series of bets with his scoring prowess in the past.

Kojo Serebour narrated the good experience on his Facebook page:

So I met this Arabic dude earlier today and as we were conversing, he asked me where I was from. Immediately I said I am from Ghana, the dude was extremely excited. He just took his wallet and counted a good amount of money for me. Initially, I was reluctant to take it but he insisted I take it and added that he is giving it to me because of Asamoah Gyan. Out of curiosity I wanted to know what Baby Jet did for it to have a ripple effect on me like this and this is what he said:

"My brother I am from Al Ain. When Gyan was playing for Al Ain, my friends and I had a bet. I told them Gyan will score 2 goals before the half ends and he did exactly that. That wasn't enough. I bet again that he was going to score a goal at the end second of the 2nd half and he did exactly that.

At the end of just a game, I had won 1 million Dirham bet".

You could see the passion in his eyes when he was telling me that. The dude is itching to see Gyan one day and is willing to go to Ghana just because of Gyan. And for a mere passerby like me to have benefited from this benevolence, my love for Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan soars above the clouds. I now understand why I have always loved him. The best thing to happen to Ghana soccer. A prophet has no value in his hometown indeed.

Gyan who still plays football has recently started recruiting for his airline company, Baby Jet Airlines.