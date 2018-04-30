news

Accra Hearts of Oak did the commendable and remarkable after beating Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However that really got a number of people really upset and there was one fan who could not take it anymore and had to resort to shedding tears after game.

Hearts of Oak’s win gets them at par with Kotoko with regards to points as they both the occupy 10 and 9th spot on the Ghana Premier League log respectively.

Kotoko go away to Karela United at Aiyinase in Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League on 2 May,2018.

Hearts of Oak will host Liberty Professionals at the Cape Coast Stadium.