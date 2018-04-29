news

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana ( PFAG) has sent a farewell message to the two most glamorous clubs in Ghana ahead of their Premier League matchday 10 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.

An official statement released reads:

Ghanaians wait in anticipation of what is without a doubt the most competitive football clash of the past few decades; the match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Heart of Oak.

As we all await the highly anticipated match, the PFAG would like to wish both teams the best in the game.

As always, we appeal to the players, the coaches, the match officials, fans and all stakeholders to be on their best behaviour, to comport themselves and to do the best that they can so we can all make the best of the day and enjoy the sport that we all enjoy.

We also urge that all the other Premier League matches will be monitored with a keen interest.

PFAG…with them, for them!

The much-awaited fixture kicks off 15:00GMT.