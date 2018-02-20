Drogba’s son joins French Ligue 1 side

news

Son of Didier Drogba Isaac, 17 has joined French Ligue 1 outfit Guigamp as part of their U19 academy.

The announcement was made by the French club on Monday via their official Instagram page.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba,” the 39-year-old said on his verified Instagram account.

READ MORE: Jerome Boateng to visit Ghana for the first time

The youngster has followed the footsteps of his father Didier Drogba who played 50 games for Guigamp, before his move to Olympique Marseille.

Drogba won four league and FA Cup titles, one Champions League trophy and several individual honours during his nine seasons at Chelsea.

His son also represented the Blues at youth level and plays as a striker.