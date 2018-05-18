Home > Sports > Football >

Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’


Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’

The former Ghana international wants to play in Singapore.

  • Published:
play Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean clubs ‘come & buy me’
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Michael Essien has called on Singaporean clubs to come and secure his signature, because he likes the country.

Essien, 35 had his contract terminated by Persib Bandung in the Indonesian topflight league and has been clubless for some few months.

However, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder believes he is not finished yet, hence the need to continue his playing career elsewhere.

READ MORE: Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cup

And after playing in Indonesia Essien, wants to ply his trade in another Asian country which is Singapore

"Tell the clubs to come and buy me," Essien told Goal.

"I like Singapore It is very clean, people speak English and are warm. I mean it would be a pleasure to play here so tell them to come."

Michael Essien scored five goals in 29 games for the Bandung Tigers last season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Japan & Iceland Ties: Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squad
Russia 2018: Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case Russia 2018 Louis Vitton unveil the new World Cup case
Football: All in the mind: Pogba's World Cup warning to France team-mates Football All in the mind: Pogba's World Cup warning to France team-mates
Football: QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren Football QPR latest stop for former England manager McClaren
Football: Darren Moore named West Brom manager Football Darren Moore named West Brom manager
Football: Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation Football Paul Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows...bullet
7 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
9 Football Costa ends Europa League dream for Wenger and...bullet
10 Champions It’s Partey time! Atletico Madrid can’t have...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Joachim Loew has hit back to sharp criticism from Sandro Wagner after the Bayern Munich striker was left out of Germany's extended 27-man World Cup squad.
Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's criticism
Sepp Blatter ran the World Cup draw in the Velodrome in Marseille in 1997.
Football Platini admits 'skulduggery' to rig 1998 World Cup draw
Russia 2018 Portugal name 23 man squad for the World Cup
A hand in friendship: Antonio Conte says he and Jose Mourinho now enjoy an "ordinary relationship"
Football Mourinho hatchet buried as Conte seeks to save Chelsea's season