GFA dissolved by Ghana government


Breaking News GFA dissolved by Ghana government

The Ghana FA has been dissolved according to a report by Joy FM

  Published: , Refreshed:
play GFA dissolved by Ghana government
President of the Republic of Ghana, Akufo-Addo has dissolved the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the premiering of Anas expose to unravel rots in Ghana football.

Several match officials and football administrators, including the President of the Ghana Football Association have been captured on camera receiving monies when the Anas expose’ was premiered on Wednesday.

The President of the Association was filmed collecting $65,000 from 'investors' to influence the president and vice-president to get road contracts.

Ghanaian football loving fans have expressed their disappointment over the turn of event and have called for resignation and prosecution of the football actors who have been implicated.

And the government of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo who was even mentioned in the video by the GFA president in his quest to use his name to collect monies from investors has dissolved the Ghana football governing body the the rots that have engulfed it, according to Joy FM.

