Home > Sports > Football >

GFA orders for abandoned game to be replayed


Zylofon Cash Premier League GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed

Ghana Football Association disciplinary commitee has ordered for Match day 8 game between

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee has given the directive for the match day 8 game between Elmina Sharks and Medeama to be replayed.

The game which transpired at the Ndoum Stadium in Elmina was abandoned at half time after a brawl which emanated on the field of play escalated as the fans joined in physical exchanges.

This resulted to the referee on the day Nuhu Liman incurring an injury on his forehead in the process.

READ ALSO:GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League

Following investigations, Sharks were found guilty of According to the DC, Sharks had breached Articles 35(2), 35(4), 35(7d) and 35(9) of the GFA General Regulations and Article 66(1&3) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

The Elmina based side were then fined 5000 out of which 2000 will be used to compensate Referee Nuhu Liman.

READ ALSO:CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport

the club was asked to deploy a movable tunnel by the start of next season and that was to checked and supervised by the Club Licensing Committee.

However, since the game was abandoned hallway through the Disciplinary Committee did decide that this very fixture must be replayed at neutral venue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kwesi Nyantakyi's Corruption Investigation: President Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako Kwesi Nyantakyi's Corruption Investigation President Akufo-Addo breached confidentiality agreement-Kweku Baako
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey Ghanaian Players Abroad Nwanko Kanu is my idol- Thomas Partey
Number 12 Expose: It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah
Football: Napoli chief confirms Sarri departure Football Napoli chief confirms Sarri departure
Football: Tax fraud charges filed against German ex-football officials Football Tax fraud charges filed against German ex-football officials
Football: Bologna sign Dutch defender Dijks Football Bologna sign Dutch defender Dijks

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for...bullet
5 GFA President Five key facts about Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest orderbullet
6 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
7 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International...bullet
8 Arrest Order FIFA can't jump into Kwesi Nyantakyi's issue...bullet
9 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana...bullet
10 Social Media Reactions How Twitter reacted to Kwesi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet

Football

Unai Emery has the most attractive job in the world according to Arsenal's Ivan Gazidis
Football Managing Arsenal is most attractive role in world football -- Gazidis
 
Football Tax fraud charges filed against German ex-football officials
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot has told coach Didier Deschamps he does not want to be a World Cup standby.
Football Deschamps criticises Rabiot for rejecting World Cup standby spot
Number 12 expose Prez Akufo-Addo watched 5 minutes of the Anas video - Kweku Baako