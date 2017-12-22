Ghana @60 Cup :  Hearts cannot wait to avenge Kumasi Asante Kotoko - Yaw Preko

news

Former Hearts of Oak player, Yaw Preko has stated that he cannot wait for Kotoko to beat Hearts in the Ghana @60 cup on Christmas eve at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the media after the 2017 CAF Footballer of the Year Nominees Ceremony, Yaw Preko said he was very excited in the much anticipated final game in Ghana club football in the year 2017.

The last time the two clubs met was the MTN FA Cup and Mr Yaw Preko was of the view that both teams will be charged up to do a revenge or repeat of the 3-1 result which went in the last time in favor of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

READ ALSO:

“Hearts of Oak losing the FA Cup final will make the game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko exciting because they will not like to lose to Kotoko twice.”

“The Hearts supporters just cannot wait for a revenge and that is where the excitement will come in.”

READ ALSO:

Preko also made the point that there is the need for both teams to prepare adequately for the event.

“When it comes to Hearts and Kotoko you need to prepare adequately and I hope both teams are doing that”

The first leg at Accra Sports Stadium ended 3-1 in favor of Hearts of Oak. Kotoko will need to win the game at least by a 2-0 margin to stand a chance of winning on aggregate.