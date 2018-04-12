Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars have risen from the 54th place to the 51st position on the FIFA ranking.
The new position for Ghana comes as a surprise because the Black Stars were not involved in any game, yet they appreciated on the ranking, with 603 points.
However, Ghana maintained their 8 place in the ranking of countries on the African continent.
Germany remained top – despite a draw and defeat in March – Belgium climbing onto the podium (third, plus two) following a thumping 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and Tunisia (14th, plus nine) and Uruguay (17th, plus five) jumping up the table after both recording a pair of friendly victories in March.
Africa's top 10:
Tunisia (14)
Senegal (28)
Congo DR (38)
Morocco 42
Egypt (46)
Nigeria (57)
Cameroon (51)
Ghana (51)
Burkina Faso (53)
Cape Verde (58)