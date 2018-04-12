Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA ranking


The Black Stars have risen from the 54th place to the 51st position on the FIFA ranking.

Ghana have moved up in the ratings by the World football governing body for the month of April.

The new position for Ghana comes as a surprise because the Black Stars were not involved in any game, yet they appreciated on the ranking, with 603 points.

However, Ghana maintained their 8 place in the ranking of countries on the African continent.

Germany remained top – despite a draw and defeat in March – Belgium climbing onto the podium (third, plus two) following a thumping 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and Tunisia (14th, plus nine) and Uruguay (17th, plus five) jumping up the table after both recording a pair of friendly victories in March.

Africa's top 10:

Tunisia (14)

Senegal (28)

Congo DR (38)

Morocco 42

Egypt (46)

Nigeria (57)

Cameroon (51)

Ghana (51)

Burkina Faso (53)

Cape Verde (58)

