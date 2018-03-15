Home > Sports > Football >

Ghana ranked 54th in latest FIFA ranking


Ghana ranked 54th in latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars are unchanged in the FIFA ranking for the month of March.

Ghana maintained the 54th position in the ratings of nations by the Federation of International Football Association.

The Black Stars also maintained their 8 place on the continent of Africa.

Tunisia are continuing to fly high as Africa’s top ranked nation, with Senegal coming second and Senegal, DR Congo, Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon and Nigeria following in that order.

Meanwhile the top five sides Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium still maintain their positions.

