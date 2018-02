24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Aston Villa moved into second place in the Championship following a 2-0 win over local rivals Birmingham City at Villa Park.

Ghana international Albert Adomah put Villa ahead on the hour, steering home his 13th league goal of season from 15 yards.

Conor Hourihane's superb dipping left-foot volley then sealed victory.

Cheikh Ndoye's stoppage-time red card for a second bookable offence further marred Blues' day.