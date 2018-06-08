news

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei known as Guru has expressed discontent in the corruption going in Ghana football.

Guru made a subtle tweet where he asked Ghanaians if they were happy if washing dirty linens in public.

Anas Aremeyaw partnered the BBC to aid his outfit Tiger Eye PI to release a documentary entitled Betraying the game.

The number 12 expose implicated Ghanaian referees, GFA officials and National Sports Authority officials.

The Ghana Football Association had been dissolved due to the by the Government of Ghana.