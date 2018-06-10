Pulse.com.gh logo
Has Kwabena Yeboah been named new GFA president? Here is his reponse..


Anas Exposé Kwabena Yeboah rubbishes reports he's been appointed new Ghana FA boss

Embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi stepped down as Ghana FA boss on Friday after being captured in a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas for alleged corruption.

play
Ace sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah has debunked reports circulating in some sections of the media linking him to the Ghana FA top job.

Yeboah, who is President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), has distanced himself from reports that he has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the association.

''I will plead I don't want to do it. I'm not interested. I have heard news going round that I've been appointed the new FA President,'' Yeboah said on Accra-based EEZY FM.

READ ALSO: Nyantakyi used my name ‘falsely’ in Anas’ video – Karbo

''I have had lots of calls in that regard. It's not something I want to do

''I think that we are in Sports. We have different roles to play. You do not necessarily have to be the FA President to serve your nation within the footballing context.

''There are personalities I believe, who can do it. Kudjoe Fianoo, the now GHALCA President, for me is very very efficient. George Afriyie is there he can do it.

READ ALSO: 'I will unveil Anas in court' – Ken Agyapong

''If they go outside the clubs, personalities like Herbert Mensah can easily do it but I do not think I'm ready for that job.

