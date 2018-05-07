news

Nigerian striker who was ousted from Accra Hearts of Oak in the past week has stated that four clubs in the Ghana Premier League are interested in signing him.

Cosmos Dauda being is a currently a free agent after parting ways with the Accra-based club and the contract terminated by a mutual agreement.

In speaking to Fox Fm, Cosmos Dauda spoke to the fact that he wanted to move on with his career and that four Premier League clubs wanted his services.

"I have to move on and continue my career elsewhere. As at now there four premier league clubs and two division one clubs chasing for my services,"

Dauda did not mention the clubs in question but it is rumored that the marksman is likely to reunite with his former Head Coach Kenichi Yetsuhashi at Inter Allies.

Cosmos Dauda among Joshua Otoo,Evans Quao and Theophilus Jackson who were released by the club due to non-performance.