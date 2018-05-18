Home > Sports > Football >

Irate Aduana Stars fans threaten to kill Coach Yusif Abubakar


The Ghana Premier League winning coach has been given 24-hour ultimatum to leave Dormaa or lose his life.

Yusif Abubakar has accused some Aduana Stars fans of threatening to kill him if he doesn’t leave the club following his side’s 3-3 draw against RAJA Casablanca on Wednesday.

Aduana Stars were held to a three all home draw against the three times champions of Africa in their second CAF Confederation Cup group game on Wednesday.

And fans who were not satisfied with the team’s performance have sent a warning signal to Yusif Abubakar, the coach behind their league triumph last season.

"Some Aduana Stars supporters are threatening to kill me because we drew with Raja because they lost their bets," Abubakar revealed on Happy FM.

"They stopped myself and players when were going to the dressing room during the first half that we should dare not lose the match because they've bet on win for Aduana but I thought it was a mere saying."

"Yesterday I went to the central mosque to pray and two supporters physically attacked me. They ordered me to leave the town in the next 48 hours else they will do something bad to me. Fortunately I was not hurt but a gentleman who came to my rescue was punched in the process. I've reported the case to the Police Station."

"Aduana Stars officials are fully aware of these threats. I am very concerned and worried about the threats on my players because whether they were two supporters or not, a threat is a threat, however, the police promised to arrest them this dawn."

"Insha Allah, nothing will happen to me and my family in Dormaa and I believe management of Aduana Stars will handle the matter."

"It's unfortunately we drew but the boys were determined to win and they played well. We don't know what will happen when we go for the away matches," he deduced.

Meanwhile, news coming in indicate that some of the fans who have Threatened Abubakar’s life have been arrested by the police.

