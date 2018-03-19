news

Kennedy Agyapong says the only thing that would let him invest in Ghana football is when George Afriyie becomes the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The director of Liberty Professionals declared his intention to contest in the 2019 GFA Presidential election on Friday at the Mensvic Hotel.

READ MORE: Results and all scorers on match day 1 of the GPL

The outspoken politician has revealed that he would push money into football if Afriyie is handed the opportunity to lead the GFA.

“why must I support Chelsea of London whiles there are clubs in Ghana? Its because there lots of things going wrong and must be corrected.”

Kwesi Nyantakyi, the President of the Ghana Football Association made his intention not to contest again in the GFA presidency when his current term runs out, so opening avenues for other people to declare their intentions to contest.