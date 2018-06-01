news

James Kwesi Appiah has indicated that that the issue of appearance fees compelled Acquah and Mubarak Wakaso to withdraw from the Black Stars friendly against Japan.

The management committee of the Black Stars communicated to the playing body that they will receive $2,000 each from their two friendlies against Japan and Iceland, instead of the usual $5,000 per friendly game, but it is understood Wakaso and Afriyie expressed their displeasure for the slash by deciding not to join the team for the ties.

However, Afriyie Acquah has reportedly rescinded his decision and has currently joined the team in Iceland ahead of their clash with the Europeans on June 7 in another friendly.

Appiah, the Black Stars gaffer has confirmed that the issue of appearance fees was the reason why his two players withdrew from the Japan game.

“Unfortunately we were all supposed to leave Ghana for this friendly game but they opted out of the team with reasons being that the allowance is not what they expected,” Kwesi Appiah is quoted by 442gh.com

“The two of them being senior players in the team thought it was important for them to have been spoken to by Osei Parma [Chairman of Black Stars management committee] before such arrangements. Their argument was that Parma didn’t inform them earlier.’’

However, Appiah criticised Wakaso and Acquah for opting out without his permission.

“Personally I think they should have told me that due to these circumstances they won’t travel with the team.”

Ghana defeated Japan 2-0 on Wednesday at the Nissan International Sports Stadium in Yokohama.