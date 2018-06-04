Home > Sports > Football >

Lionel Messi’s breaks the internet with photoshoot with GOATS


The Argentine attacker is eyeing to become the greatest player of all time and the 2018 World Cup is a big stage to prove it.

Lionel Messi has followed in the footstep of Kim Kardashian by teaming up with a paper magazine to break the internet with a photoshoot involving a goat.

The idea behind the 30-year-old’s decision to do the photoshoot with goats emanates from the fact that many lovers of football have the assertion he is the ‘G.O.A.T’ in football which is the acronym for the greatest of all-time.

It is understood the five times FIFA Player of the Year might have taken the shoot without knowing the meaning because he doesn’t understand English.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia in their quest to end their struggle to win the Mundial since they last won it in 1986.

Can Lionel Messi now be crowned the undisputed G.O.A.T or he needs to wait until he becomes a World Cup winner?

