Home > Sports > Football >

Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation


English Premier League Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation

Check out photos of Aguero,Leroy Sane,Bernardo Silva,Yaya Toure and Eliquam Mangala as they party on the day Manchester City lifted the title

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City stars are now having the time of their lives after getting their hands on the Premier League title.

The captain Vincent Kompany who lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday after a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

And the king of tonight#emo#4oCZ##s party is... @dejesusoficial #emo#8J+PvA==##

A post shared by Bernardo Carvalho E Silva (@bernardocarvalhosilva) on

 

READ ALSO:Steven Gerrard appointed as coach of Rangers

The players enjoyed a huge bash with 500 staff members with great fashion as stars like Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva,Yaya Toure and Eliquam Mangala.

#Champions

A post shared by A l i c i a (@aliciaverrando) on

 

READ ALSO:Former Manchester United boss Ferguson rushed to hospital

The players enjoyed their time as number of staff including Manuel Estiarte took to social media and the video of the players on stage with the trophy dancing with Blue confetti poured down.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's brace in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris celebrate league title triumph with FC Porto
Football: Jones 'devastated' for father figure Ferguson Football Jones 'devastated' for father figure Ferguson
Football: Barca hold on for draw against Real - five things we learned Football Barca hold on for draw against Real - five things we learned
Football: Goal machine Salah splutters after amazing scoring run Football Goal machine Salah splutters after amazing scoring run
Football: Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Ferguson Football Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Ferguson

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDA
Alex Ferguson: Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery Alex Ferguson Former Manchester United boss has emergency surgery
Pulse Sports: Nana Kwaku Bonsam warns George Afiriyie Pulse Sports Nana Kwaku Bonsam warns George Afiriyie



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
4 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over comments...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
7 Ghana Premier League WAFA players Inusah Adams and Ransford...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble...bullet
9 Ernest Sowah Ex-Kotoko goalkeeper ready to join rivals...bullet
10 RIP Richard Ofori’s teammate dies after lightning strikebullet

Top Videos

1 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
2 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
3 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk suggested a refinement of the controversial VAR technology where teams would have a set number of VAR appeals for certain decisions
Football Aussie coach calls for VAR appeals after A-League blunder
He's in: Tim Cahill, seen here celebrating his goal against Syria in the World Cup qualifying play-off last year
Football 'Special' Cahill in preliminary Australia World Cup squad
Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) walks with his team's doctor after an injury during a Spanish league football match against Barcelona
Football Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League final
Rohan Dennis says there must be a limit to how far from its homeland a Grand Tour can start
Football Down Under the limit for Giro away days says Aussie Dennis