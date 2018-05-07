Manchester City throw party for 500 after coronation

news

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City stars are now having the time of their lives after getting their hands on the Premier League title.

The captain Vincent Kompany who lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday after a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

The players enjoyed a huge bash with 500 staff members with great fashion as stars like Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva,Yaya Toure and Eliquam Mangala.

#Champions A post shared by A l i c i a (@aliciaverrando) on May 7, 2018 at 3:42am PDT

The players enjoyed their time as number of staff including Manuel Estiarte took to social media and the video of the players on stage with the trophy dancing with Blue confetti poured down.