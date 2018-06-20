Pulse.com.gh logo
Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist


World Cup 2018 Mexico World Cup skipper Rafael Marquez on a U.S blacklist

Rafael Marquez assets in the U.S have been frozen for allegedly having links with drug traffickers.

Veteran Mexico captain Rafael Marquez’s assets have been frozen following charges of links with drug traffickers.

Márquez, 39, is on a United States Treasury Department blacklist of people it says have helped launder money for drug cartels. His inclusion on the list prohibits American individuals, businesses and banks from having anything to do with him.

Marquez who is currently representing his country Mexico in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, but he has hired a team of lawyers to challenge his placement on the list and assuage fretful sponsors.

Márquez as a result of the blacklist does not drink from the same branded water bottles as his teammates or wear the same uniform at practices. Instead of being planted in front of sponsors’ logos at every opportunity, as is normally the case for prominent players, “Rafa,” as he is known, is kept away.

One of his lawyers, Jose Luis Nassar, who has acted as a spokesman, has said “we are in a frank phase of collaboration” with American officials to resolve the matter.

