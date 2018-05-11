Home > Sports > Football >

Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night


Premier League Mohammed Salah sweeps multiple awards on Thursday night

The Egyptian was named the Liverpool Player of the Yea, before he flew to London to pick the Football Writers' Association award

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mohammed Salah sweep multiple awards on Thursday night
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohamed Salah's phenomenal season received further plaudits on a busy Thursday evening for the Egyptian as he collected three awards.

The 43-goal forward was presented with the Footballer of the Year award at the Football Writers' Association awards in London having already won two prestigious awards at his club's event.

A private jet facilitated the Egyptian appearing in person at both events where he spoke openly about being 'written off' after a disappointing first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

READ MORE: Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in barbering shop

'From the day I left Chelsea I wanted to prove people wrong. Everyone said I'm not good enough. I proved them wrong,' Salah told reporters in the room.

'I'm not the same player, I improved a lot in Rome but I can't say everything is me. The team-mates are maybe different. The coach is tough and they always help me inside and outside the pitch.

'Just wait for Sunday. I just want to break the (Premier League scoring) record and we'll see afterwards.

'From day one (Jurgen) Klopp had been my friend and told me how I can improve. They always try to give me the ball to score.'

Writing to the Football Writers' Association in anticipation of the awards evening at the Landmark hotel, Klopp - who was unable to attend himself - hailed his star man.

'It was typical of Mo's character that he was so keen to attend, and I don't mean he is greedy for awards but being gracious and well-mannered enough to make every effort to be there in person,' he wrote.

There's not much I can say about what he does on the pitch that you guys haven't already seen and written about.

'The fact you have written about him means you have witnessed his incredible ability as a footballer - but it's his qualities as a person which should not be overlooked.

'The only labels we should put on Mo is what a good person he is and what a fantastic footballer he is and, by the way, the first part of that is more important.

'Mo, we are very proud of you and thankful for what you have done for this team and club. We look forward to sharing many more seasons with you at Liverpool.'

Salah's hectic evening began by catching a lift with Liverpool team-mate and close friend Dejan Lovren.

The pair posted the funny video en route to the awards on Instagram to give fans a taste of what was to come later in the night.

Salah is bidding to win his first piece of silverware since joining Liverpool from Roma having played a key role in guiding them to the Champions League final in Kiev later this month.

And while holders Real Madrid remain favourites in the showpiece event, Salah is not giving up on his dream of lifting the trophy.

'Everyone expects Real Madrid to win but it is only one game,' he continued.

'Everyone is excited. It is one game. So let's see. My dream was to be a professional. I wanted to play for a bit club; now my dream is to win the Champions League.'

Earlier in the evening Salah took centre stage during his club's celebrations and fans will have been pleased to hear him hinting at a long-term stay at Anfield.

'Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited,' he said.

'It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. We have had an unbelievable year.

Credit: Dailymail

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mega projects: Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose Mega projects Morocco decide to go ahead 2026 World Cup projects win or lose
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos pay Essien €53k to avoid relegation
Young hopeful: Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up Young hopeful Sylvester Botchway looks forward to a Black Satellites call-up
African Youth Championship Qualifiers: Jimmy Kobblah names Black Satellites line-up for Algeria clash African Youth Championship Qualifiers Jimmy Kobblah names Black Satellites line-up for Algeria clash
Football: Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move Football Zidane sidesteps talk of Neymar Real move
Football: Five things to look for in the Bundesliga Football Five things to look for in the Bundesliga

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko at...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
3 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
4 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
5 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ in...bullet
6 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Watch the highlights of new Black...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad I travelled to Spain for my...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Bayern Munich youngster...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
2 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet

Football

Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay
Football Fans welcome Leeds as controversial Myanmar tour nears end
France 2018 Yusif Basigi names provisional Black Princesses squad ahead of World Cup
World Best Never? I was better than Cristiano Ronaldo in my prime-Dong Bortey
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku faces a battle to be fit for the FA Cup final
Football Injured Lukaku may not start FA Cup final -- Mourinho