Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in Italian Serie B

Former Ghana u-20 star Moses Odjer has been included in the best players you would want to buy in the Serie B

The midfielder from his days in the Black Satellites in 2013 has grown to be an industrious player for Salernitana in the Italian second tier as EA Sports described him as the next Ngolo Kante.

“Ever since Leicester City won a surprise Premier League title, everybody is looking for ‘the new N'Golo Kanté’ – and Moses Odjer certainly shares a lot of similar attributes, including the Chelsea midfielder’s lack of height. What Salerno’s 20-year-old Ghanaian lacks in strength he makes up for with excellent stamina (92), impressive acceleration (83) and great balance (84), so you should be able to rely on him to break up opposition attacks in front of your back four. Work on his tackling and passing and he should reach his overall potential of 81. Not bad for a player who’ll only cost you about €1.5m.”

Moses Odjer started out with Tema Youth before leaving the shores of Ghana to Catania in Italy before being loaned to Salernitana after a year.

Odjer was just bought outright by Salernitana after the club exercised the option to acquire the player after the loan spell