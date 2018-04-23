Mubarak Wakaso sends birthday message to Chief Imam

news

Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has wished the National Chief of Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu a happy birthday.

Wakaso took to his Twitter to post a photo of himself and the Chief Imam with the caption:

“Happy birthday to our national chief IMAM May ALLAH bless your new age and also bless you more”

READ MORE: Jordan vs Andre: A turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers

Ghana’s National Chief of Imam turned 99 years old on Monday, April 23, 2018. The Islamic Cleric and a member of the National Peace Council was born on April 23, 1919, at Old Fadama.

Ghanaian player Mubarak Wakaso plays for Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alaves. His side survived relegation this season following their 4-0 league win over Las Palmas.