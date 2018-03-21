Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for GPL coverage


Live Games Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage

Here's what to know about watching live Ghana Premier League games this season.

  • Published:
Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage play

Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Premier League has StarTimes as its media rights holders including live telecast of games.

During the press conference by the Ghana Football Association in relation to matters concerning the league, President Kwesi Nyantakyi highlighted on how games are going to be selected for broadcast to Ghanaian football fans.

“StarTimes our media rights holder will be broadcasting matches. We hope to do about 42 to 45 games this season,” Nyantakyi said.

“We’ve had consultative meetings with the clubs. Initially, each club was asked to donate five home games which will be played at stadia that we feel meet the standards for television coverage.

“StarTimes explained to us that in order to promote the matches and to enhance the quality of coverage for television, we should show matches from only designated stadia with certain minimum standards; good pitch, tribune.

The GFA will give GHc30,000 cash reward for credible whistleblowers this season play

The GFA will give GHc30,000 cash reward for credible whistleblowers this season

 

READ MORE: How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-­ Chelsea match report

“Initially they proposed two venues, Cape Coast and Kumasi. But we had difficulties with that so after further consultation, we increased it to five. So now, we have Cape Coast, Kumasi, Obuasi, Dormaa Ahenkro and Sogakope.

“Because the first game started in Tema, they covered it. We hope that if we improve facilities with stands and seats

“With time everyone may agree that this is a good practice worth pursuing and it will be to the benefit of all of us because when the match is on TV they will advertise the team, the players.

“I want to appeal to the all the clubs to support this initiative.”

Ghana’s top flight football league kicked off on the weekend of March 17, following an injunction placed on the league due to a court case submitted by relegated Great Olympics.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Michael Owen: Ex-England star to launch own cryptocurrency Michael Owen Ex-England star to launch own cryptocurrency
UCL: How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-Chelsea match report UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his Barca-Chelsea match report
Ghana Football Association: Fred Pappoe says he is capable of becoming the next President Ghana Football Association Fred Pappoe says he is capable of becoming the next President
Ghana Premier League: The GFA will give GHc30,000 cash reward for credible whistleblowers this season Ghana Premier League The GFA will give GHc30,000 cash reward for credible whistleblowers this season
Football: Reading part ways with manager Jaap Stam Football Reading part ways with manager Jaap Stam
Black Stars: Kwesi Appiah is the one who decides on Kwadwo Asamoah's return Black Stars Kwesi Appiah is the one who decides on Kwadwo Asamoah's return

Recommended Videos

Birthdays: Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari Throw A Surprise Birthday Party For Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria
Video: Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese side



Top Articles

1 Reginald Lathbridge Another top Ghanaian referee banned for lifebullet
2 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
3 Puma Check out Black Star’s new 2018 jersey that will surely be...bullet
4 Newly imported fleet Aubameyang parks cars worth £850,000 outside...bullet
5 Black Stars Ghana to play International Friendlies with Japan...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien released by Indonesian...bullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien parts ways with...bullet
8 CAF Champions League This is how Aduana Stars were...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association I will invest in Ghana...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew sets infamous...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
2 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
3 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
4 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
5 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Undeterred by tradition and religion, around 60 girls have signed up to train at the Golden Girls Centre in Mogadishu, Somalia's first female soccer club
In Somalia Women defy strict rules to play football
French international Paul Pogba has struggled for regular game time under Man United manager Jose Mourinho in recent weeks
Neymar Pogba tantalises with Brazilian comments
Alexis Sanchez Manchester United fear the £600,000-a-week earner will flop like Di Maria
Ghana Football Bank of Ghana takes over sponsors of Black Stars UniBank