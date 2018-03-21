Nyantakyi outlines StarTimes' plans for the Ghana Premier League coverage

news

The Ghana Premier League has StarTimes as its media rights holders including live telecast of games.

During the press conference by the Ghana Football Association in relation to matters concerning the league, President Kwesi Nyantakyi highlighted on how games are going to be selected for broadcast to Ghanaian football fans.

“StarTimes our media rights holder will be broadcasting matches. We hope to do about 42 to 45 games this season,” Nyantakyi said.

“We’ve had consultative meetings with the clubs. Initially, each club was asked to donate five home games which will be played at stadia that we feel meet the standards for television coverage.

“StarTimes explained to us that in order to promote the matches and to enhance the quality of coverage for television, we should show matches from only designated stadia with certain minimum standards; good pitch, tribune.

“Initially they proposed two venues, Cape Coast and Kumasi. But we had difficulties with that so after further consultation, we increased it to five. So now, we have Cape Coast, Kumasi, Obuasi, Dormaa Ahenkro and Sogakope.

“Because the first game started in Tema, they covered it. We hope that if we improve facilities with stands and seats

“With time everyone may agree that this is a good practice worth pursuing and it will be to the benefit of all of us because when the match is on TV they will advertise the team, the players.

“I want to appeal to the all the clubs to support this initiative.”

Ghana’s top flight football league kicked off on the weekend of March 17, following an injunction placed on the league due to a court case submitted by relegated Great Olympics.