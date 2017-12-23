Official :  Kotoko complete signing of ex-Aduana Stars dependable defender

Home > Sports > Football >

Wahab Adams has completed his move from league champions Aduana Stars to th Porcupine Warriors

Kotoko have completed the signing of former Aduana Stars defender, Wahab Adams, in a 2 year deal.

The highly rated defensive pillar and former deputy captain of the Dormaa based club penned his signature at the Kotoko secretariat after passing the club's mandatory medical examination on Friday.

The well-built central defender enjoyed an impressive 7-year spell with the Brong Ahafo outfit and joins Kotoko after seeing through the expiration of his contract amidst interest from other clubs, including the 2016/17 Premier League champions, who were keen on extending his stay.

Wahab, though young, bags a lot of experience and is expected to strengthen the Kotoko defense ahead of the upcoming season which would see the Porcupines compete for both domestic titles and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Wahab Adams said: “I have played for Aduana Stars for 7 years and wanted to change environment. I chose Kotoko out of the numerous clubs (that wanted my signature) because it is the club I have always wanted to play. It is my favorite team. I have supported it from infancy and all my family members are Kotoko fans”.

Speaking on his targets, Wahab Adams told www.asantekotokosc.com: “I want to help the team to go far in the Confederations Cup and also win the league for the supporters”

