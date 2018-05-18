Portugal name 23 man squad for the World Cup

Ronaldo Quaresma ,Joao Moutinho and Benardo Silva included in Portugal World Cup as Andre Gomes and Nelson Semedo miss out
Andre Gomes and Nelson Semedo have along other big names have missed out of the 2018 World Cup squad.
The European Champions who will now assemble a team to try and conquer the rest of the World. The squad has usual suspects in skipper Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho, Bernardo Silva and Ricardo Quaresma.
Here is the full list of 23 man squad from Portugal
Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patrício (Sporting CP)
Defender: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)
Midfielder: Adrien Silva (Leicester City), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Joao Mario (Inter Milan), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting CP)
Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain) and Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)
Portugal are drawn in group B with Iran, Spain and Morocco.