Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side


Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scores a beauty for Chinese side

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Ghanaian striker scored the goal that earned Jiangsu Suning 1-1 draw against at Tianjin Quanjiana.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored as his side Jiangsu Suning managed a one all draw at Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Tianjin Quanjian took an early lead in the fifth minute through Yongpo Wang, before the Black Stars attacker struck the equaliser for Jiangsu Suning.

Boakye-Yiadom’s goal came in the 84 minute to save his side from a defeat.

He lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game in yet another good performance for Jiangsu Suning since he joined the Chinese side from Red Star Belgrade.

The goal was his second in three appearances for the Chinese Super League outfit.

Boakye-Yiadom has been shortlisted for the 2017 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), footballer of the year award after registering over 40 goals.

