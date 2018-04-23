Salah leads Messi in the run for European Golden Boot

news

Mohammed Salah with 31 goals in the Premier League this season and a points of 62 is closing in on Europe's top scorer's award.

Lionel Messi, who won the crown last season is trailing Mohammed Salah by two goals.

The Liverpool icon extended his lead in the race for the European Golden Shoe on Saturday as he bagged his 31st Premier League goal of the season in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion and also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goal scoring record.

Meanwhile Ciro Immobile joined Lionel Messi on 29 league goals as he netted a brace in Lazio's 4-0 win over Sampdoria in Serie A.

Here are the standings:

1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 31 goals x 2.0 difficulty factor = 62.0 points

T2. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 29 x 2.0 = 58.0

T2. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 29 x 2.0 = 58.0

4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 28 x 2.0 = 56.0

T5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 26 x 2.0 = 52.0

T5. Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan: 26 x 2.0 = 52.0

7. Edinson Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

8. Jonas, Benfica: 33 x 1.5 = 49.5

9. Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid: 24 x 2.0 = 48.0

10. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 23 x 2.0 = 46.0