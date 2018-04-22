Solomon Asante snatches equalizer for Phoenix Rising Stars

news

Solomon Asante scored a 90th minute equalizer to help Phoenix Rising Stars draw 2-2 at home with Swope Park Rangers on Saturday in the USL.

Asante has now scored four league goals for Rising.

The Ghana international played a role in the game's opening goal when he delivered a cut back pass inside the box for Billy Forbes to connect home in the 66th minute.

But Kharlton Belmar drew the visitors level when a corner kick came off the league’s leading goal scorer and reigning Player of the Month on 70 minutes.

He then lifted Rangers into the lead with a superb solo effort in the 88th minute

When we all thought the match was sealed, Asante came to Rising’s rescue by striking a shot just outside the penalty arc for the leveller.