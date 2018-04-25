Stop being Issa Hayatou and move on, Sefa Kayi tells Nyantakyi

news

The Ghana Football Association announced on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, that vice president George Afriyie had been released from his duties.

Ghana’s football governing body was to announce a new deputy for president Kwesi Nyantakyi according to the announcement on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana Football Association.

The sack raised issues in Ghana football in relation to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s intention to seek for re-election against his former vice George Afriyie despite news that the CAF 1st vice president was not going to run after 2019.

Ghanaian journalist and host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme Kwami Sefa Kayi says he thinks it is time for GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi to move on and stop behaving like Issa Hayatou.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is my man but I think it is about time he moves on. Practically, there is no difference between him and former CAF president, Issa Hayatou,” Sefa Kayi said.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi fired Fred Crentsil, Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey and now George Afriyie. He [Kwesi Nyantakyi] is creating enemies for himself but personally, Kwesi Nyantakyi has to go.

"He personally said he will not seek for re-election and your vice declares his intention to contest and he now becomes your enemy?".

"I have backed Kwesi Nyantakyi for his good works but with this decision, he had it wrong."

The Executive Committee members and Congress will be voting for a new Ghana Football Association president with Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie all set run in the election.