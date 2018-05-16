Thomas Partey heads to Europa battlefield, Ghana's shining hope abroad

Home > Sports > Football >

Thomas Partey is arguable the best Ghanaian player abroad for the 2017/2018 season. Now, he takes to one of the biggest stages Europe for a cup final. Will it be a 'Partey!'?

Thomas Teye Partey has been an exceptional player for both club and country in the last year.

Arguably the best Ghanaian player there is on the planet at the moment, the Black Stars midfielder will represent an entire nation when his Atletico Madrid take on Marseille in the UEFA Europa final.

Kwadwo Asamoah has won the Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia, Abdul Majeed Wars won the league in Portugal with FC Porto with Kasim Adams Nuhu winning the league in Switzerland with Young Boys.

Now, all eyes on Thomas for the 'Partey'!

Atletico Madrid started their campaign in the UEFA Champions League where they were drawn in Group with AS Roma, Chelsea and Qarabag FK.

The Spanish La Liga club placed third in their group where they dropped to the Europa League.

Partey featured for Madrid in the Round of 32 game against FC Koebenhavn. The Ghanaian also got some game time for his side who scored for fun in their game against Lokomotiv Moscow.

The quarter-final proved a tough test but Atletico Madrid triumphed over Sporting CP to set up a mouthwatering semi-final clash against Arsenal whose manager had an eye on the Europa League as his bow out trophy at the London club.

After a red card in the early stages, manager Diego Simeone being sent off, a cameo for Thomas in the first leg and a full powerhouse performance from the Ghanaian, Atletico Madrid qualified to the final with a chance for Partey to win his first European trophy.

Thomas Partey's contribution has been excitingly refreshing considering the interest in Ghanaian players dwindling because of the lack of performance or competition in the leagues they choose to play.

For the national football teams, seeing players compete among the best of players across the globe is refreshing.

And as has been before, Ghana would like to see more the same when the likes of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan rubbed shoulders with the best of football stars on the planet.

 

It is possible and Egypt's Mohammed Salah is a perfect test case as football pundits have rated his performance this season to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The stage was mildly set for Thomas Teye Partey to shine with cameo appearances as he eased to Atletico's set up.

The Ghanaian took it and now, on a stage where all football eyes will be focused on come 6:45 pm local time, Thomas Partey will be set for battle.

It is the UEFA Europa League final!

