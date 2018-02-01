Tony Baffour named as General Coordinator for Russia 2018

news

Tony Baffoe has been appointed as General Coordinator for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.

Russia will be the go to country from June to July 2018 and Tony Baffoe and SAFA General Manager for Football Business Russell Paul will be the Africans who will be involved in the smooth running of the Mundial.

In 2018 Baffoe and Russell were among the elite General Coordinators who were assigned roles in coordinating matches played during the tournament.

The former Black Stars defender made history in 2014 by becoming the first blackman to lead two World Cup finalist onto the pitch when Argentina played Germany