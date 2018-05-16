Home > Sports > Football >

Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands


Football Ultras, Egypt's hardcore Ahly fan group, disbands

Hardcore fans of Egyptian football giants Al Ahly announced Wednesday they are dismantling their group permanently, burning their banner on a video posted online.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding play

Fans of Egyptian football club Al-Ahly at a match near Alexandria in May 2018, days before annoucing the group's disbanding

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hardcore fans of Egyptian football giants Al Ahly announced Wednesday they are dismantling their group permanently, burning their banner on a video posted online.

The move by the Ultras of Ahly was announced on their Facebook page, which had more than 1.3 million followers before it was deleted.

Screen shots of the statement as well as the video itself were later shared on social media.

The announcement comes after they said on April 23 they were suspending their activities indefinitely following reports some of them clashed with police and were arrested at a CAF Champions League match in Cairo against Mounana of Gabon.

"We have decided in order to preserve everyone's future... the dismantling of the Ultras of Ahly group completely," they said in Wednesday's statement, without elaborating.

They said they would still attend matches and keep supporting the club.

Ultras and several Egyptian clubs were at the forefront of the 2011 revolt that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak and are openly hostile to the police.

In 2012, 74 people died, most of them Al Ahly fans, in a riot at a game in Port Said against local club Al-Masry.

An Egyptian court banned ultras groups in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup Diaries: Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures 2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt FIFA World Cup facts and figures
Football: Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp Football Alexander-Arnold learned of World Cup call-up from Klopp
Ghana Premier League: Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko Ghana Premier League Eric Donkor joins Asante Kotoko
Football: Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final Football Tearful Payet forced off in Europa League final
Football: 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great Football 'Don't go Gigi,' Buffon's sister urges Juventus great
Football: Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open Football Goffin out of ATP event in Geneva ahead of French Open

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
2 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
8 Russia 2018 Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message to...bullet
10 Division One Player of the Year Kotoko, Hearts and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

Hodgson took over as Palace manager in September after the club made a dreadful start to the season
Football Palace boss Hodgson given freedom of Croydon
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar Jr attends a training session in Paris at the Parc des Princes
Football Neymar 'comfortable' back in training
Worawi Makudi, pictured in 2012, was suspended from all football-related activities in October 2016 following his conviction of forgery in a Thai court and for failing to cooperate with a FIFA investigation
Football FIFA reduces ban on former Thai football chief
CAF Confederations Cup Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa