WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment

WAFA star Aminu Mohammed will be on the sidelines for some time as he undergoes knee injury treatment in Spain.

The former U-17 midfielder sustained a knee injury when his side West African Football Academy (WAFA) played against Elmina Sharks on match day 4 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He sat out the defeat at Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.

A statement by the club via its website indicates that the player has been flown to Spain and he is receiving treatment, but it wasn’t stated the actual date set for his return.

A statement on the club's social media accounts read: ''Aminu Mohammed is in Spain for observation by doctors on the knee injury he sustained playing in the Ghana Premier League.''

Aminu Mohammed was reportedly signed by Manchester City for a $2 million fee from WAFA, but it understood the player will on with the Ghanaian academy side before he finally moves to the Citizens.