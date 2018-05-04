Home > Sports > Football >

WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment


Ghanaian Players Abroad WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment

Aminu Mohammed is currently in Spain for knee injury treatment.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play WAFA ace Aminu Mohammed in Spain for treatment
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

WAFA star Aminu Mohammed will be on the sidelines for some time as he undergoes knee injury treatment in Spain.

The former U-17 midfielder sustained a knee injury when his side West African Football Academy (WAFA) played against Elmina Sharks on match day 4 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

He sat out the defeat at Inter Allies but returned to face Medeama where he aggravated the pain.

A statement by the club via its website indicates that the player has been flown to Spain and he is receiving treatment, but it wasn’t stated the actual date set for his return.

READ MORE: Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awards

A statement on the club's social media accounts read: ''Aminu Mohammed is in Spain for observation by doctors on the knee injury he sustained playing in the Ghana Premier League.''

Aminu Mohammed was reportedly signed by Manchester City for a $2 million fee from WAFA, but it understood the player will on with the Ghanaian academy side before he finally moves to the Citizens.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Luyanda Ntsahngase: South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning Luyanda Ntsahngase South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning
Rangers FC: Stephen Gerrard gets first coaching job in Scotland Rangers FC Stephen Gerrard gets first coaching job in Scotland
Football: Conte hopes Chelsea benefit from Liverpool's European exertions Football Conte hopes Chelsea benefit from Liverpool's European exertions
Football: Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides Football Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides
Charity Game: Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash Charity Game Michael Essien joins other Chelsea legends for Inter Milan clash
Football: Klopp banking on Champions League run pulling in new targets Football Klopp banking on Champions League run pulling in new targets

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
2 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
3 Red Marked Mohammed Aboutrika listed as a terrorist for five more yearsbullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Best Player Mohamed Salah wins Football Writers' Footballer of...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
7 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
8 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this birthday...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew voted Swansea Player...bullet
10 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool in numbersbullet

Top Videos

1 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

A string of poor results sparked speculation over Claude Puel's future at Leicester City
Football Leicester owners back under-fire boss Claude Puel
New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed
Mark Hughes was brought in to replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton boss in March
Football Hughes knows Saints' fight far from finished
Former England and Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard holds up a Rangers scarf at his unveiling as the club's new manager
Football Steven Gerrard unveiled as new Rangers boss